The Art of an Empire: Part 1 – Egypt’s Golden Age
Fri, 8 Jan 2021 10:30 - Fri, 5 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
Tickets here.
Examining the influence of religious beliefs and foreign contacts exerted on the art of New Kingdom Egypt.
New Kingdom Egypt is characterised by wealth, growth, and unprecedented creative output.
Foreign contact and religious beliefs were the two main strands that underpinned this cultural blossoming. This course will examine the material culture that was the product of these spheres of influence.
Week 1 – 8th Jan
The expulsion of the Hyksos and the founding of an Empire
Week 2 – 15th Jan
Tuthmosis dynasty: cultural exchange
Including the Tell el-Daba frescos and Hatshepsut’s expedition to Punt
Week 3 – 22nd Jan
Statutory and stelae of the 18th Dynasty: function and form
Week 4 – 29th Jan
Images of foreigners: how the ‘other’ was depicted
Week 5 – 5th Feb
Decorative arts of the 18th Dynasty
Including the development of glassware, pottery, and cosmetic containers
A handbook will be provided and links and articles sent out after each lecture as appropriate.