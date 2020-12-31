The Art of an Empire: Part 1 – Egypt’s Golden Age

Fri, 8 Jan 2021 10:30 - Fri, 5 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

Tickets here.

Examining the influence of religious beliefs and foreign contacts exerted on the art of New Kingdom Egypt.

New Kingdom Egypt is characterised by wealth, growth, and unprecedented creative output.

Foreign contact and religious beliefs were the two main strands that underpinned this cultural blossoming. This course will examine the material culture that was the product of these spheres of influence.

Week 1 – 8th Jan

The expulsion of the Hyksos and the founding of an Empire

Week 2 – 15th Jan

Tuthmosis dynasty: cultural exchange

Including the Tell el-Daba frescos and Hatshepsut’s expedition to Punt

Week 3 – 22nd Jan

Statutory and stelae of the 18th Dynasty: function and form

Week 4 – 29th Jan

Images of foreigners: how the ‘other’ was depicted

Week 5 – 5th Feb

Decorative arts of the 18th Dynasty

Including the development of glassware, pottery, and cosmetic containers

A handbook will be provided and links and articles sent out after each lecture as appropriate.