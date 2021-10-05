Americans need to understand the Middle East
The Artists and the Archaeologists by Dr Carl Graves
Mideast Streets
Egyptology
Archaeology

The Artists and the Archaeologists by Dr Carl Graves

The Media Line Staff
10/05/2021

Wed, 13 Oct 2021 19:00 - 20:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£3) here.

Friends of the Egypt Centre lecture by Dr Carl Graves entitled The Artists and the Archaeologists

About this event

Abstract:

In 1888, the little-known Society for the Preservation of the Monuments of Ancient Egypt (SPMAE) was formed. Over the next 22 years it (sort of) succeeded in drawing public attention to the need to protect Egypt’s ancient remains and advocated for their better management under the British government. Attracting support from several circles of Victorian society – notably artists, engineers and designers – SPMAE distinguished itself from other organisations by focusing on preservation rather than excavation. This presentation will give an overview of SPMAE’s formation, members, and achievements in the context of British philanthropy over the turn of the 19th century.

Bio:

Carl Graves is the Director of the Egypt Exploration Society. He gained his PhD from the University of Birmingham in 2017 and his research now focuses on ancient Egyptian settlement archaeology and the development of British Egyptology during the late eighteenth century. He is currently considering the history of fundraising for archaeology in colonial Egypt, a subject this presentation will explore.

Tickets:

Tickets for this event cost £3, with proceeds going to support the Egypt Centre. Upon booking, you will receive an automated email from Eventbrite with a link to the Zoom event. If you have not received this within 24 hours of booking, please contact Ken at k.griffin@swansea.ac.uk

If you are a member of the Friends of the Egypt Centre, you will automatically be sent the Zoom link to attend.

