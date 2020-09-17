Date and time: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 4 to 5 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Islamic Banking lessons and the future of Islamic fintech

A year ago, I had the honor to talk to Wajeeha as part of the Open Banking Interviews. What this interview taught me was that Al Baraka Banking is not just very advanced when it comes to digital banking, but they also have a completely different vision on banking.

In this session, we will dig deeper into these two conclusions. We’ll investigate what Western bank can learn from Islamic Banking, and we’ll examine the future of Islamic fintech with Wajeeha.

Wajeeha is a fintech enthusiast heading digital banking and fintech section at the largest Islamic Bank Globally from a geographical perspective (16 countries in 3 contents). Her focus is on the projects of the digital transformation vision.

Her banking journey has been full of exciting achievements including working on the establishment of a new Islamic bank in Morocco, group-wide product intelligence system, group-wide sustainability reporting, and integrating United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with Al Baraka Sustainable Development Goals.

This fintech passion goes beyond this as she is currently pursuing my PhD in fintech and holds several memberships in fintech initiatives including Women in FinTech Initiative (WIFBH) by Bahrain Economic Development Board, as well as FinTech Ecosystem workgroup and FinTech Talent workgroup by Bahrain FinTech Bay, the largest fintech hub in MENA region.

We are very proud to have her on board of The Banking Scene Afterwork to help us understand what’s behind Islamic Banking and Islamic fintech and how this can also thrive Benelux banks for the future.