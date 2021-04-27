The Barbara Canham Turner Annual Lecture Presents Nadia Hashimi

Starts on Wed, 28 Apr 2021 18:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Nadia Hashimi: Readings and Conversation

About this Event

The Barbara Canham Turner Lecture is delighted to present Nadia Hashimi.

The novelist Nadia Hashimi will read from and discuss her fictions with Dr Catherine Wynne and Dr Sabine Vanacker (Department of English, Creative Writing and American Studies), with questions from our University of Hull students.

Welcome: Professor Lucy Mazdon, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Cultures and Education.

Nadia Hashimi is a pediatrician turned novelist who draws on her Afghan culture to craft internationally bestselling books for adults as well as young readers. Her novels span generations and continents, taking on themes like forced migration, conflict, poverty, misogyny, colonialism, and addiction.

Nadia is author of four works of adult fiction: The Pearl that Broke its Shell (2014), When the Moon is Low (2015), A House Without Windows (2016) and Sparks Like Stars (2021). Her young adult fictions are: One Half from the East (2016) and The Sky at Our Feet (2018).

Reviews of her fictions:

The Pearl that Broke its Shell: “Hashimi has written, first and foremost, a tender and beautiful family story. Her always engaging multigenerational tale is a portrait of Afghanistan in all of its perplexing, enigmatic glory, and a mirror into the still ongoing struggles of Afghan women”. – Khaled Hosseini, author of The Kite Runner

“Sparks Like Stars … blend[s] history, heritage, culture and traditions within a narrative that’s as suspenseful as it is emotionally compelling”. – Marcela Davison Avilés, NPE (2021).