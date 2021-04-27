Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
The Barbara Canham Turner Annual Lecture Presents Nadia Hashimi
Mideast Streets
books
Author
Afghanistan

The Barbara Canham Turner Annual Lecture Presents Nadia Hashimi

The Media Line Staff
04/27/2021

Starts on Wed, 28 Apr 2021 18:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Nadia Hashimi: Readings and Conversation

About this Event

The Barbara Canham Turner Lecture is delighted to present Nadia Hashimi.

The novelist Nadia Hashimi will read from and discuss her fictions with Dr Catherine Wynne and Dr Sabine Vanacker (Department of English, Creative Writing and American Studies), with questions from our University of Hull students.

Welcome: Professor Lucy Mazdon, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Cultures and Education.

Join us online with Nadia Hashimi for an interesting discussion of her fictions as part of our expansive and diverse Barbara Canham Turner Lecture Series

Links to join this event will be sent in the week leading up to the 28th April 2021

Nadia Hashimi is a pediatrician turned novelist who draws on her Afghan culture to craft internationally bestselling books for adults as well as young readers. Her novels span generations and continents, taking on themes like forced migration, conflict, poverty, misogyny, colonialism, and addiction.

Nadia is author of four works of adult fiction: The Pearl that Broke its Shell (2014), When the Moon is Low (2015), A House Without Windows (2016) and Sparks Like Stars (2021). Her young adult fictions are: One Half from the East (2016) and The Sky at Our Feet (2018).

Reviews of her fictions:

The Pearl that Broke its Shell: “Hashimi has written, first and foremost, a tender and beautiful family story. Her always engaging multigenerational tale is a portrait of Afghanistan in all of its perplexing, enigmatic glory, and a mirror into the still ongoing struggles of Afghan women”. – Khaled Hosseini, author of The Kite Runner

Sparks Like Stars … blend[s] history, heritage, culture and traditions within a narrative that’s as suspenseful as it is emotionally compelling”. – Marcela Davison Avilés, NPE (2021).

