Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Bene-Israel of India: an ancient living community
Mideast Streets
Jewish Diaspora
India

The Bene-Israel of India: an ancient living community

The Media Line Staff
07/15/2021

Sun, Jul 18, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join us for an interactive journey through the fascinating history of the Bene-Israel Jews of India.

About this event

The Bene-Israel is the largest Jewish historical community from the Indian sub-continent, surpassing in numbers the Cochin and Baghdadi communities.

According to their oral tradition, they arrived in India sometime in the first or second century BCE when their ancestors were shipwrecked while on a trading voyage to the far east. In the Middle Ages, Maimonides mentioned a Jewish community living in India that possibly were the Bene Israel. We will explore their history, culture and heritage. How did it all began? What part did they take in the history of today’s India and Pakistan? What was their role under British colonial rule, and in the creation of the Bollywood film industry?

Explore their journey back and forth, and back again, to Israel, where they confronted the political establishment in their struggle for equality. Of some 100,000 Bene Israel at the turn of the 21st century, less than 4,000 remain in India. The great majority have immigrated to Israel, thus realizing their motto: Mother India, Father Israel.

With your contribution, you will also be donating to the “Kammodan Mocadem Publishing House”, established in 2017 with the objective to give an open platform for artists, authors & poets of Jewish Indian origin.

About Eliaz

Eliaz Reuben-Dandeker is a 4th generation Israeli, descendant of the leaders of the Bene-Israel community from the 18th century, the Kammodan Mocadem Divekars.

He is an author, archivist, documentary maker, lecturer, artist and publisher. Eliaz is the founder and owner of “Kammodan Mocadem Publishing House” and has published five books, taking part in several more. He is also a co-founder of the “Next generation group” of Jewish-Indian activists in Israel. Eliaz has lectured and given interviews around the world on subjects such as The Jewish communities of India, PTSD related to combat experience and Naturism.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.