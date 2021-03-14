Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
The Best You VIRTUAL EXPO Dubai MENA

The Media Line Staff
03/14/2021

Thu, 18 Mar 2021, 10 am to Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 6 pm Gulf Standard Time

Register here.

Join us at The LEADING Personal and Professional Development event on the planet.

About this Event

For more info, check the website here.

For Dubai Expo, click here.

The Best You EXPO started 5 years ago now with the dream of helping people live a life without limits. A place where like-minded individuals with the common purpose of becoming The Best Version of themselves.

The Best You EXPO is now the largest personal development gathering on the planet, over 40.000 people have attended this life-changing event and more than 700 speakers have shared this platform to share wisdom, knowledge and expertise.

This 3-day virtual EXPO will bring to you the largest and most established names in Personal Development. 3 Days for you to come and out as you wish, to engage with leading speakers, the top brands. Chat, Talk, Email, Download, See Offers, Buy and SO MUCH MORE.

MORE THAN 300 Speakers OVER 250 Global Brands specialising in all sorts of wellbeing, publishing, training, education, yoga, mindfulness…. Experts from ALL over the world in your device.

10 Breakout rooms

  • Main Stage
  • Masters Mentors And Influencers
  • Empowering Women
  • Best For Business
  • Health And Lifestyle
  • Yoga And Meditation
  • Mindulness And Wellebing
  • Passion To Profit
  • Inspiration Zone

