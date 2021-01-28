The Biden Administration and Israel: What Can We Expect?
Thu, Jan 28, 2021, 10 to 11:30 am Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)
Register here.
Register on Zoom here.
A panel of experts, including former US officials, discuss the future of US-Israel relations under the Biden Administration.
What will the next four years with Joe Biden as US president mean for Israel and the US-Israel relationship? How will the Biden Administration tackle issues like the Iranian nuclear program and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and how may Israel respond?
Hear a panel of experts, including Israelis and former US officials, discuss the future of US-Israel relations in the coming years.
Sponsored by the UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies and the Joseph & Alma Gildenhorn Institute for Israel Studies at the University of Maryland.