The Big 5 Saudi

Sat, Feb 18, 2023, 9:00 AM – Tue, Feb 21, 2023, 6:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention center Riyadh Riyadh, Riyadh Province 13413 Saudi Arabia

An unmissable event to connect with your construction industry peers through powerful face-to-face networking.

The 11th edition of the event is bigger than ever before as we look to welcome 500+ local and international brands and 90+ leading expert speakers to offer unlimited business and learning opportunities.

The event is also co-located with Stone & Surface Saudi, FM Expo Saudi, HVAC R Expo Saudi, Windows, Doors & Facades and Saudi Glass events, helping you to find the latest products from the complete construction cycle in one place, at one time.

As a registered visitor, you can:

Meet with 500+ exhibitors under one roof

Find 15,000+ latest technologies and solutions from over 40 countries

Learn from 90+ inspirational speakers

Grow your skills at free-to-attend industry talks and get CPD certified

Explore the interactive live demos zone

Start your registration HERE.