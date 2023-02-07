Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Big 5 Saudi
Mideast Streets
Construction
Saudi Arabia

The Big 5 Saudi

The Media Line Staff
02/07/2023

Sat, Feb 18, 2023, 9:00 AM – Tue, Feb 21, 2023, 6:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention center Riyadh Riyadh, Riyadh Province 13413 Saudi Arabia

An unmissable event to connect with your construction industry peers through powerful face-to-face networking.

The 11th edition of the event is bigger than ever before as we look to welcome 500+ local and international brands and 90+ leading expert speakers to offer unlimited business and learning opportunities.

The event is also co-located with Stone & Surface Saudi, FM Expo Saudi, HVAC R Expo Saudi, Windows, Doors & Facades and Saudi Glass events, helping you to find the latest products from the complete construction cycle in one place, at one time.

As a registered visitor, you can:

  • Meet with 500+ exhibitors under one roof
  • Find 15,000+ latest technologies and solutions from over 40 countries
  • Learn from 90+ inspirational speakers
  • Grow your skills at free-to-attend industry talks and get CPD certified
  • Explore the interactive live demos zone

Start your registration HERE.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.