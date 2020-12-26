The Book of Esther Zoom Course
Starts on Thu, Jan 7, 2021, 7 to 7:45 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
Tickets here.
This is a 6-week course on the Book of Esther.
Course includes:
More than 100 slides include a summary of the story, map of Persia and the Middle East, a timeline, the historical background of the biblical feast of Purim, comparison charts on the key people, Hebrew/Persian meanings of their names, and the spiritual insights between the two banquets.
- Access to video lectures for 3 months
- Recommended reading plan
- A final quiz on the Book of Esther
- Q & A after every lecture
Note: You will need the ZOOM app installed on your phone, tablet or computer to join class.
RBC MEMBERS CAN ATTEND FOR FREE: go to this page to sign up – https://www.rbcbrewster.com/course