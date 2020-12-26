The Book of Esther Zoom Course

Starts on Thu, Jan 7, 2021, 7 to 7:45 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

This is a 6-week course on the Book of Esther.

Course includes:

More than 100 slides include a summary of the story, map of Persia and the Middle East, a timeline, the historical background of the biblical feast of Purim, comparison charts on the key people, Hebrew/Persian meanings of their names, and the spiritual insights between the two banquets.

Access to video lectures for 3 months

Recommended reading plan

A final quiz on the Book of Esther

Q & A after every lecture

Note: You will need the ZOOM app installed on your phone, tablet or computer to join class.

RBC MEMBERS CAN ATTEND FOR FREE: go to this page to sign up – https://www.rbcbrewster.com/course