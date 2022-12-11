Donate
The Chanukah Miracle: What are we Celebrating?
The Chanukah Miracle: What are we Celebrating?

The Media Line Staff
12/12/2022

Starts on Tuesday, December 13 · 7:30pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

The Festival of Lights is perhaps one of the most celebrated holidays in the Jewish calendar, and the miracle of the oil lasting for eight days is one of the most famous holiday stories. Join us on Zoom for a learning session with Rabbi Aviad Bodner, in preparation for Chanukah, as we explore what this holiday is REALLY all about!

Rabbi Aviad Bodner serves as Rabbi of Congregation Ramath Orah on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He earned an LLB in Law from Bar Ilan University and received his semicha from the Chief Rabbinate of Israel. Before Ramath Orah, he served as Rabbi at Stanton Street Synagogue on the Lower East Side for five years (2014-2019). He also teaches at the Ramaz Upper school in the Tanach, Talmud and JLT departments.

In honor of Chanukah, please pay us a visit to view our ongoing exhibition of historic menorahs from all over the world! LIGHTING THE WORLD: Menorahs Around the Globe is on display now in our beautiful restored Main Sanctuary. Guided tours of the exhibition will be available starting December 1st.

This program is virtual, with no in-person component. Please scroll down to the bottom of your order confirmation in your email for the Zoom link, which will be under “Additional Information.”

