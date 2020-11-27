You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Counterterrorism Role of Homeland Security Investigations
Mideast Streets
counterterrorism
Security
investigations

The Counterterrorism Role of Homeland Security Investigations

The Media Line Staff
11/27/2020

December 3, 2020, 11 am Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Watch live here.

From tracking down al-Qaida fugitives in Phoenix to uncovering Islamic State supporters in North Carolina, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) plays a substantial role in the fight against terrorism at home and abroad. Officially part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the organization conducts transnational investigations of illicit trade, travel, and finance—a mission that gives it many unique authorities related to counterterrorism and national security. By combining these internal resources with those of the FBI and other agencies, HSI personnel are instrumental in solving numerous terrorism cases each year.

To discuss the organization’s diverse CT toolset, The Washington Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum with senior HSI official Louis Rodi.

Louis Rodi serves as deputy assistant director of HSI’s National Security Investigations Division, which includes overseeing the Counterterrorism and Criminal Exploitation Unit, the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Unit, and the division’s collaborative efforts with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. Prior to joining HSI, he completed a distinguished career with the U.S. Navy, where he served as an intelligence specialist, a member of SEAL Team 3, and an agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), among other roles.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.