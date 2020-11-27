The Counterterrorism Role of Homeland Security Investigations

December 3, 2020, 11 am Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Watch live here.

From tracking down al-Qaida fugitives in Phoenix to uncovering Islamic State supporters in North Carolina, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) plays a substantial role in the fight against terrorism at home and abroad. Officially part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the organization conducts transnational investigations of illicit trade, travel, and finance—a mission that gives it many unique authorities related to counterterrorism and national security. By combining these internal resources with those of the FBI and other agencies, HSI personnel are instrumental in solving numerous terrorism cases each year.

To discuss the organization’s diverse CT toolset, The Washington Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum with senior HSI official Louis Rodi.

Louis Rodi serves as deputy assistant director of HSI’s National Security Investigations Division, which includes overseeing the Counterterrorism and Criminal Exploitation Unit, the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Unit, and the division’s collaborative efforts with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. Prior to joining HSI, he completed a distinguished career with the U.S. Navy, where he served as an intelligence specialist, a member of SEAL Team 3, and an agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), among other roles.