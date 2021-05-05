Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Court Cuisines of Medieval Cyprus
Mideast Streets
Cyprus
History
food
cuisine

The Court Cuisines of Medieval Cyprus

The Media Line Staff
05/05/2021

Thu, May 6, 2021 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0 – $10) here.

The court cuisines of medieval Cyprus with culinary historian William Woys Weaver.

About this Event

Culinary historian William Woys Weaver is both patient and a perfectionist: he has spent 25 years researching the court cuisine of the Lusignan Kingdom of Cyprus founded in 1192 and lasting until it became part of the Venetian Republic in 1489. An agriculturally rich island, it was a multiethnic entrepôt between the Latin West and Byzantine East. Using court documents, merchant records and accounts, diaries of religious pilgrims, tax lists, and quite surprising, a large body of culinary material, WWW has meticulously analyzed the medieval foodways of the Kingdom and has experimented with many of its recipes, using Cypriot plants that he has nurtured in the gardens at Roughwood in Devon, Pennsylvania. His presentation will share the fruits of this in-depth scholarship.

If we could travel back in time, it is likely that most of us would have been peasants in medieval Cyprus; WWW has shared a lentil recipe that we might have found on our boards to give us a taste of what the common folk ate–complete with wooden spoon, should we be fancy peasants. The timing for this recipe could hardly be better, as Orthodox Easter falls late this year, on May 2.

6:30: Sign-in to Zoom

6:40: Presentation followed by general Q & A

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.