The Double Bind of Refugees in Lebanon
Mideast Streets
Lebanon
Refugees
Beirut port explosion

The Double Bind of Refugees in Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
10/02/2020

Date and time: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

An online panel about the situation in Lebanon.

About this Event

Lebanon’s contested and often-turbulent political scene received international attention following the explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. Join our online panel discussion to talk about political developments in Lebanon over the last year, the recent explosion in Beirut, and the implications for the Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

With presentations by:

  • Charlotte Gaudreau (PhD student, Department of Sociology, McGill University)
  • Cynthia Kreichati (PhD student, Department of Anthropology, McGill University)
  • Amro Sadeldeen (PhD, Independent researcher and political sociologist)
Mideast Streets
