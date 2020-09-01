The ‘Dual Loyalty’ Revealed by Rosh Hashana

Date and time: Sunday, September 6, 2020, 2:30 to 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Many people know that the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashana – which will very soon be marked by Jews around the world – is the “Jewish New Year.” Not too many people know, however, that there are actually two Jewish New Years, one universal/natural and the other particular/Jewish, and Rosh Hashana is not the Jewish one but rather the universal one. Join Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger as he fleshes out the dual loyalty inherent in this double system and its wide-ranging implications and applications, which extend as far as Zionism and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.