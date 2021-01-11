This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

The Egyptian Book of the Dead – Online Theosophy Talks
Mideast Streets
Egypt
History

The Egyptian Book of the Dead – Online Theosophy Talks

The Media Line Staff
01/11/2021

Sun, 17 Jan 2021 14:00 - 16:00 CET

Register here.

The culture of Ancient Egypt has captured the imagination of many people for many thousands of years. The classical Greek thinkers who were important for our culture, even went to Egypt for education.

Is there anything left of the ideas of Ancient Egypt?

Yes, especially in the Egyptian Book of the Dead. It is not just a guide for the soul’s journey in the afterlife – the usual explanation. It is rather a description of the process of refinement of the human soul. To eventually become an “Osiris” who helps his fellow human beings.

Watch online, interactive!

(The Time Zone Converter)

Season 2020-2021

18 Oct 2020 – What is Theosophy?

15 Nov 2020 – The good life according to Plato

13 Dec 2020 – Mental epidemics

17 Jan 2020 – The Egyptian Book of the Dead

21 Feb 2020 – Reincarnation and karma

21 Mar 2020 – Selfless Love

18 Apr 2020 – Mystic Life

16 May 2020 – Nature: one Life (The role of the human kingdom)

English spoken Theosophy Talks are held monthly from October until May on every third Sunday afternoon at The Blavastkyhouse in The Hague. The Talks start at 2 p.m. CE(S)T. The Talks are streamed live and can be joined online around the globe via our website.

Missed a Theosophy Talk? In an incompatible time zone?

Watch the Theosophy Talks at your leisure. Check the ‘Lectures‘ section on our website!

Blavatskyhouse

De Ruijterstraat 74

2518 AV The Hague

The Netherlands

info@blavatskyhouse.org

