The Fall of the Ottoman Empire and its Consequences in the Middle East

In this series, we will try to shed deep light on Ottoman history and the consequences of its fall in the Middle East.

The Ottoman Empire was one of the largest and longest-lasting Empires in history. It reached its height under Suleiman the Magnificent (reigned 1520-66), when it expanded to cover the Balkans and Hungary, and reached the gates of Vienna.

However, the Empire began to decline after being defeated at the Battle of Lepanto (1571) and losing almost its entire navy. It declined further during the next centuries and was effectively finished off by the First World War and the Balkan Wars. The demise of the Ottoman Empire (Ottoman Caliphate) made a lasting impact to the Muslim world. Britain and France curved up the Middle East through Sykes-Picot Agreement and gave birth to a new Middle East where oil and petrodollar shaped the politics and economy under their patronage. The agreement also gave birth to the decadelong conflict between the native Palestinians and Jewish settlers from Europe in the occupied territories. In order to understand the current socio-political turmoil in the Middle East, it is very imperative to understand the history thoroughly and figure out the causes of the current situation.