The Flora of the Pharaohs: Plants, Trees and Flowers of Ancient Egypt

Sun, Apr 11, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets (CA$11.62) here.

Plants & flowers played an important role in the lives of the Ancient Egyptians. Join us for this exciting talk on Zoom.

About this Event

The ancient Egyptians were intensely connected to their natural world. As a riverine society surrounded by desert, their seasons revolved agriculture – what they could reap and sow along the narrow band of fertile soil fed by the inundation of the Nile. The cyclical growth and re-growth of plant life was so important to these ancients – it even influenced their ideas around death, rebirth and funerary practices.

Come learn about the beautiful lotus flower, the noble papyrus, cedars they brought from Lebanon, incense trees from Punt – and other legendary flora that the Egyptians glorified in their art, mythology, belief systems and eternal works of architecture.