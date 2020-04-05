The Future of Jihadism – Book Talk Webinar with Aaron Zelin

Date: April 7

Time: 11 am to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Cost: Free

Register here.

What does the future of jihadism look like? Join Center for Global Policy’s Kamran Bokhari for a webinar conversation with author Aaron Zelin to discuss his book on Tunisian jihadists and the broader context of jihadism in the post Arab Spring era.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Tunisia became one of the largest sources of foreign fighters for the Islamic State even though the country stands out as a democratic bright spot of the Arab uprisings and despite the fact that it had very little history of terrorist violence within its borders prior to 2011. In Your Sons Are at Your Service, Aaron Y. Zelin uncovers the longer history of Tunisian involvement in the jihadi movement and offers an in-depth examination of the reasons why so many Tunisians became drawn to jihadism following the 2011 revolution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Aaron Y. Zelin is the Richard Borow Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and a visiting research scholar in the Department of Politics at Brandeis University. He is the founder of the website Jihadology.net, a primary source archive of global jihadi materials.

ABOUT THE MODERATOR: Kamran Bokhari is the director of analytical development at the Center for Global Policy. Bokhari is also a national security and foreign policy specialist at the University of Ottawa’s Professional Development Institute.