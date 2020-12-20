The Future of Oil & Gas Industry in Qatar
Sat, Dec 26, 2020 12 noon to 1 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)
Discussion on the latest trends in the Oil & Gas industry and how studying NEBOSH IOG can benefit in your career.
KEY DISCUSSION POINT:
Future of Oil & Gas industry in Qatar
Latest trends of oil & gas industry
NEBOSH IOG- Modules & Benefits
Speaker: Khaled Alhindi – Geologist, ENV & OHS QGS, FGSA, PIEMA, Tech IOSH
Webinar link: https://zoom.us/j/98463202040?pwd=ZTNFTzJ0Z3h1ZWMvTlU3RUEzL2JuUT09
Meeting ID: 984 6320 2040
Passcode: 582122