The Future of Palestinian Leadership

Date and time: May 7, 2020, 6 to 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Obada Shtayya, a native of Nablus and director of development & partnerships at Zimam, will give an overview of the Palestinian political system and current reality, laying out which challenges lay ahead and what hopes there are for a future Palestinian state.

His organization, Zimam, described as “Palestine’s fastest-growing youth movement,” strives to build a society united through respect, peace and democracy and connects Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem in this vision. Shtayya will explain the work Zimam does in its aims to create a peaceful, prosperous Palestinian state within a two-state solution.

Attendance is only permitted to those who purchase a free ticket.

This event is held by the Cardiff Uni Israel-Palestine Discussion Society – an educational platform providing talks from a range of Israeli and Palestinian voices.