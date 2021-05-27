Defend Press Freedom

The Future of the US Presence in Afghanistan and the Greater Middle East
Mideast Streets
Afghanistan
United States

The Future of the US Presence in Afghanistan and the Greater Middle East

The Media Line Staff
05/27/2021

Tue, 1 Jun 2021 18:00 - 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Charting the future for the United States in the Middle East and wider region

About this event

The ongoing withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan raises many unanswered questions about the US presence in the so-called Greater Middle East, a region defined by strategists as spanning from Pakistan across the Persian Gulf.

Exactly how the United States will remain involved in Afghanistan remains unclear. Meanwhile, the US military presence in the Persian Gulf is increasingly coming into question too. Present military strategy calls for a shift of resources toward East Asia. Moreover, there are rising calls in Washington to reduce Pentagon spending generally, especially in the Middle East where the United States has struggled to achieve its foreign policy aims.

These unfolding events combine to create an inflection point for the United States, which has long considered itself a vital hegemon in the region. Mark Kukis will discuss these ongoing events and unfolding trends, outlining some likely scenarios for the United States and the region in the near term.

SPEAKER

Mark Kukis is a Non-Resident Fellow at the Quincy Institute and Assistant Professor of Social Sciences at the Minerva Schools, where he teaches government. Kukis spent a decade as a journalist before joining academia, including three years covering the American occupation of Iraq for Time magazine from 2006 to 2009. Kukis also covered the early phase of the American intervention in Afghanistan as a freelance journalist and served as a White House correspondent for United Press International. His writings have also appeared in The New Republic and Aeon, among other places. He is the author of Voices from Iraq: A People’s History, 2003-2009 (2011), an oral history of the US invasion and occupation of Iraq as told entirely by Iraqis. Kukis grew up in the Dallas area and attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied journalism and government as an undergraduate. Kukis did his doctoral work at Boston University, where he studied US foreign policy and political history under Professor Andrew Bacevich. Kukis has been an invited speaker at RAND, Princeton University and Boston University and done numerous television and radio interviews discussing the Middle East and US foreign policy. You can find his recent writings for the Quincy Institute here and on Twitter @markkukis.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
