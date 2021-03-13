The Future of US-Israel Relations Under the Biden Administration

Starts on Sun, Mar 14, 2021, 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The election of Joe Biden in the United States demonstrates a major shift in American public opinion following Trump’s one-term presidency. Emerging from a period of populist nationalism and ‘America First’ policies, experts predict that the new Biden Administration’s foreign policy agenda includes re-engagement with old allies and increased involvement at multilateral organizations like the UN and NATO. However, some fear that Biden’s policies could also include a new Iran Nuclear Deal and a rollback of Israel-friendly policies instituted under President Trump. What are the implications for the new Biden Administration on American foreign policy towards Israel and the Middle East as a whole? How will the Biden Administration approach Iran and the Palestinians? Will the Biden Administration continue to uphold many policies favorable towards Israel instituted under the Trump Administration?

Join the International Diplomacy Initiative on March 14, 2021 to learn the answers to these questions and more through the insight of Mr. Nadav Tamir, distinguished Israeli diplomat and policy experts, who will draw from his decades of expertise and first-hand experience working in American-Israeli relations.

The International Diplomacy Initiative (IDI) is an international, student-run nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing diplomacy throughout the world. Engaging students and practitioners with real-world diplomatic experience through lectures and other events, IDI seeks to provide the next-generation of diplomats with the skills needed to enact global change.

The Initiative cooperates with embassies, multilateral organizations, NGOs, and more to engage young people in Israel and around the world.

Meet the lecturer Mr. Nadav Tamir, Executive Director, J Street Israel:

Nadav Tamir has dedicated his career to public service, joining the Israeli Foreign Ministry in 1993 and serving in multiple roles, including Political Officer at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. In 2006, he was named Israeli Consul General to New England, a position he held until 2010.

Upon returning to Israel, he joined the Policy Planning Unit of the Israeli Foreign Ministry where he served until accepting the position of senior adviser to the president under Shimon Peres.

Nadav is an adviser for international affairs at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. He’s a member of the board of the Mitvim think tank and the steering committee of the Geneva Initiative.

Nadav earned his MA from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government as a Wexner fellow and his BA in philosophy and political science from the Hebrew University.

He currently resides in Givatayim with his wife, Dr. Ronit Tamir, and three children.

*The lecture will be in English.