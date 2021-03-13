Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
The Future of US-Israel Relations Under the Biden Administration
Mideast Streets
Biden administration
US-Israel relations

The Media Line Staff
03/13/2021

Starts on Sun, Mar 14, 2021, 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The election of Joe Biden in the United States demonstrates a major shift in American public opinion following Trump’s one-term presidency. Emerging from a period of populist nationalism and ‘America First’ policies, experts predict that the new Biden Administration’s foreign policy agenda includes re-engagement with old allies and increased involvement at multilateral organizations like the UN and NATO. However, some fear that Biden’s policies could also include a new Iran Nuclear Deal and a rollback of Israel-friendly policies instituted under President Trump. What are the implications for the new Biden Administration on American foreign policy towards Israel and the Middle East as a whole? How will the Biden Administration approach Iran and the Palestinians? Will the Biden Administration continue to uphold many policies favorable towards Israel instituted under the Trump Administration?

Join the International Diplomacy Initiative on March 14, 2021 to learn the answers to these questions and more through the insight of Mr. Nadav Tamir, distinguished Israeli diplomat and policy experts, who will draw from his decades of expertise and first-hand experience working in American-Israeli relations.

The International Diplomacy Initiative (IDI) is an international, student-run nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing diplomacy throughout the world. Engaging students and practitioners with real-world diplomatic experience through lectures and other events, IDI seeks to provide the next-generation of diplomats with the skills needed to enact global change.

The Initiative cooperates with embassies, multilateral organizations, NGOs, and more to engage young people in Israel and around the world.

Further info about the IDI you can find on our website

Interested to get involved in the IDI? please click here

Meet the lecturer Mr. Nadav Tamir, Executive Director, J Street Israel:

Nadav Tamir has dedicated his career to public service, joining the Israeli Foreign Ministry in 1993 and serving in multiple roles, including Political Officer at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. In 2006, he was named Israeli Consul General to New England, a position he held until 2010.

Upon returning to Israel, he joined the Policy Planning Unit of the Israeli Foreign Ministry where he served until accepting the position of senior adviser to the president under Shimon Peres.

Nadav is an adviser for international affairs at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. He’s a member of the board of the Mitvim think tank and the steering committee of the Geneva Initiative.

Nadav earned his MA from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government as a Wexner fellow and his BA in philosophy and political science from the Hebrew University.

He currently resides in Givatayim with his wife, Dr. Ronit Tamir, and three children.

*The lecture will be in English.

