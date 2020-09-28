Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

The Future of US Policy in Afghanistan
The Future of US Policy in Afghanistan

The Media Line Staff
09/28/2020

Date and time: September 30, 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Over the course of the past 19 years of war in Afghanistan, successive American presidents and presidential candidates have promised to make ending the war and bringing troops home a priority. While the U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February and the intra-Afghan peace talks that began earlier this month in Doha offer a path toward complete U.S. withdrawal, the talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government will be long and difficult and a successful deal between the two parties is far from guaranteed. Questions also remain regarding whether the Taliban did indeed cut off ties with al-Qaida, as outlined in the U.S.-Taliban deal.

On September 30, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host a virtual event to assess political and security developments in Afghanistan, U.S. interests in the country, and foreign policy options for the next administration to pursue.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or by joining the conversation on Twitter with #USAfghanistan.

