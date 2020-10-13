Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

The Future of US Policy in Iran
Mideast Streets
Iran
United States
sanctions
Foreign Policy

The Future of US Policy in Iran

The Media Line Staff
10/13/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

For 41 years the United States has been locked in unending conflict with the Islamic Republic in Iran.

Just last week, the Trump administration imposed a new round of economic sanctions against Iran’s financial sector, an action that could lock Iran out of the global financial system. The sanctions, explained by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are in line with the administration’s “maximum economic pressure campaign.”

This livestream will address the current tensions and policy landscape between the US and Iran, focusing on President Trump’s Iran policy and how this has differed from other administrations. Our panel of experts will discuss whether Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign is achieving the desired objectives, and where US policy may be headed in the future.

The conversation will also dive into the recent protests against the supreme leader and calls for change, and how this may play into future US foreign policy towards Iran.

