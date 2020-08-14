The Future of US-Russia Relations: Implications for the Middle East

Date and time: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 2 to 3 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The SETA Foundation at Washington, DC is pleased to host a webinar discussion on the future of US-Russia relations and its impact on the Middle East.

Since the end of the Cold War, American-Russian relations have waxed and waned, depending on the administration in Washington, following a pattern of a “reset” and then decline with each successive presidency. Although President Trump sought better relations with Russia, the bilateral relationship has been difficult due to a number of security and geopolitical issues. Strategic competition has been accompanied by assessments and allegations about continued Russian interference in US domestic politics. Nowhere is the continued great power rivalry between the US and Russia more evident than in the Middle Eastern theater, including Syria and Libya.