Date and time: Friday, June 26, 2020, 4 to 7 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Make an impact! Join a free, virtual 180-minute challenge to reinvent the Future of Work in the Middle East.

On Friday, June 26 @4-7pm (UAE time) we will carry out a Purpose Challenge with the aim of creating the Future of Work in the Middle East, for this we will define exponential initiatives using state-of-the-art innovation methodologies.

Inspired by the way Exponential Organizations (ExO), such as Google, Airbnb or Netflix, manage their organizations to scale exponentially, we will use ExO Methodologies to define purpose-oriented initiatives that are highly scalable and can positively impact the world.

Furthermore, we will harness the power of Exponential Technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Big Data, Internet of Things or 3D Printing, to use humanity’s latest progress for our own benefit.

After the Purpose Challenge, the resulting initiatives will be in an idea stage but can be further developed and launched with the support of our partners. Actually, the idea is not just thinking but also doing, and having a real impact!

This is an initiative of Purpose Alliance, a not-for-profit organization centered around empowering extraordinary people to create the future, in collaboration with Inti Hub, a leading Innovation & Exponential Transformation consulting agency.

Benefits for the Participants

A life-changing experience to make an impact in creating the future of work in the Middle East using state-of-the-art innovation methodologies.

Free foundation training on the Exponential Organization (ExO) methodology.

Network with global innovators and likeminded people.

Mentorship from global experts.

An opportunity to take the idea further using ExO Launchpad.

Purpose Alliance’s blockchain-based diploma of Challenge Participation (only available with a minimum nominal).

If your organization would like to sponsor this Challenge, please email us at hello@intihub.com.