The nature of work is undergoing major shifts, driven by various forces from technological developments to demographic realities.

In combination with global environmental shifts, changing socio-economic realities, and demographic developments, the future of work will be significantly different from today.

Adapting to the fourth industrial revolution will require radical shifts in management, organizational, and governance strategies.

Join this TiE Dubai event, part of our Future Series to hear from various industry executives and opinion leaders on how work will evolve to adapt to future realities.

The program will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, at In5 Dubai, a startup incubator and an enabling platform for students, entrepreneurs and professionals. Register here.