The Greek-Turkish Conflict: 500 Years Ago and Yesterday

Wed, February 15, 2023, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Central Standard Time (UTC-6)

In this hour-long class, we will explore origins and future of the Greek-Turkish conflict.

Since the Greek state declared its independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1821, the Greek-Turkish conflict has in many ways defined the history of modern Greece. In this NHM Discussion, we will explore the history of this conflict from the Ottoman Empire to the Balkans War to Cyprus. If you feel like you are missing the context for today’s current events, this is the class for you.