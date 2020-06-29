Donate
Map of the main sites of Iran's nuclear program, 21 June 2012. (Yagasi, translation of the original work by Sémhur/Wikimedia Commons)
The Heist of Iran’s Nuclear Archive, with Tzvi Kahn

The Media Line Staff
06/29/2020

Date and time: Monday, June 29, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The half-ton of files cataloging Iranian efforts to develop a nuclear weapon that Mossad removed from a Tehran warehouse in January 2018 continues to shape the discussion of Iran’s nuclear program. The covert archive contained much information that contradicts longstanding assumptions about Iran’s nuclear program by revealing additional nuclear facilities, equipment, and activities previously unknown to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). What is the impact of the archive? How does it affect the IAEA’s ongoing investigations? What should U.S. policy be?

Tzvi Kahn is a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, focusing on Iran. He previously worked at the Foreign Policy Initiative and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. He holds a master’s degree in Middle East Studies from The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs and a bachelor’s degree in English and classical languages from Yeshiva University.

