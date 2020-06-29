The Heist of Iran’s Nuclear Archive, with Tzvi Kahn

Date and time: Monday, June 29, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The half-ton of files cataloging Iranian efforts to develop a nuclear weapon that Mossad removed from a Tehran warehouse in January 2018 continues to shape the discussion of Iran’s nuclear program. The covert archive contained much information that contradicts longstanding assumptions about Iran’s nuclear program by revealing additional nuclear facilities, equipment, and activities previously unknown to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). What is the impact of the archive? How does it affect the IAEA’s ongoing investigations? What should U.S. policy be?

