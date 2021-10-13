Americans need to understand the Middle East
The Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan: A Discussion
Mideast Streets
Afghanistan
women
girls

The Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan: A Discussion

The Media Line Staff
10/13/2021

Starts on Wed, Oct 13, 2021 7:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)

Register here.

Discussion on how the current situation in Afghanistan is affecting women & girls and what can be done to help. Presenter: Murwarid Ziayee

About this event

As a result of the recent conflict and takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan is currently facing a humanitarian crisis. Please join us for an important discussion led by Murwarid Ziayee from Canadian Women For Women in Afghanistan. This discussion will focus on how the current situation in the country is affecting women and girls and what can be done to help. The structure of the event will be a presentation followed by an interactive audience Q&A.

Speaker Bio: Murwarid Ziayee

Murwarid is currently the Senior Director of Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WA) and has over two decades of experience working with various national and international organizations in Afghanistan. She has a BA in Political Science and Law from Kabul University.

Before joining CW4WAfghan, she worked with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan as a National Human Rights Officer. She has worked closely with the Afghan Ministry of Women’s Affairs and served the Afghan Office of the President as Program Officer with a focus on the analysis of women’s rights issues. She is a leader and advocate for women’s rights and the recipient of the CW4WAfghan Champion for Education Award (2015). This award is in recognition of her many achievements, her dedication, knowledge, and passion for advancing education for Afghan women and girls.

We are grateful to have Murwarid Ziayee lead this discussion and look forward to the insight she can provide.

Visit our website at www.ploughsharescalgary.ca

