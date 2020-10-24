Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

The ICC and Global Criminal Justice: A Conversation with Amb. Morse H. Tan
Mideast Streets
International Criminal Court
Trump Administration
War Crimes
Afghanistan

The ICC and Global Criminal Justice: A Conversation with Amb. Morse H. Tan

The Media Line Staff
10/24/2020

Date and time: October 26, 2020, 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

The Donald Trump Administration recently announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor, who is investigating alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has further accused the ICC of political bias and corruption against the US and American allies, noting that its actions undermine the court’s true purpose and fail to uphold the rule of law. With several global criminal justice issues pending at the ICC and a US presidential election just around the corner, what role will and should the ICC play in pursuing justice abroad?

Please join AEI’s Marc A. Thiessen and Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Morse H. Tan for a discussion on the politicization of the ICC and its role in resolving global justice issues.

LIVE Q&A: Submit questions to Alexa.Santry@aei.org or on Twitter with #AmbTanAtAEI.

Agenda:

4:00 PM Introduction: Marc A. Thiessen, Resident Fellow, AEI

4:05 PM Remarks: Morse H. Tan, Ambassador-at-Large, Office of Global Criminal Justice

4:15 PM Discussion:

  • Morse H. Tan, Ambassador-at-Large, Office of Global Criminal Justice
  • Marc A. Thiessen, Resident Fellow, AEI

4:45 PM Q&A

5:00 PM Adjournment

Contact Information:

  • Event: Alexa Santry | Alexa.Santry@aei.org | 202.862.7179
  • Media: MediaServices@aei.org | 202.862.5829

The American Enterprise Institute is a public policy think tank dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential, and building a freer and safer world. The work of our scholars and staff advances ideas rooted in our belief in democracy, free enterprise, American strength and global leadership, solidarity with those at the periphery of our society, and a pluralistic, entrepreneurial culture.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
