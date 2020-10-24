The ICC and Global Criminal Justice: A Conversation with Amb. Morse H. Tan

Date and time: October 26, 2020, 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The Donald Trump Administration recently announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor, who is investigating alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has further accused the ICC of political bias and corruption against the US and American allies, noting that its actions undermine the court’s true purpose and fail to uphold the rule of law. With several global criminal justice issues pending at the ICC and a US presidential election just around the corner, what role will and should the ICC play in pursuing justice abroad?

Please join AEI’s Marc A. Thiessen and Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Morse H. Tan for a discussion on the politicization of the ICC and its role in resolving global justice issues.

Agenda:

4:00 PM Introduction: Marc A. Thiessen, Resident Fellow, AEI

4:05 PM Remarks: Morse H. Tan, Ambassador-at-Large, Office of Global Criminal Justice

4:15 PM Discussion:

Morse H. Tan, Ambassador-at-Large, Office of Global Criminal Justice

Marc A. Thiessen, Resident Fellow, AEI

4:45 PM Q&A

5:00 PM Adjournment

