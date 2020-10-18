Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

ICC vs Israel: Fallout of a War Crimes Investigation
International Criminal Court
Israel
Shurat Hadin

ICC vs Israel: Fallout of a War Crimes Investigation

The Media Line Staff
10/18/2020

Date and time: Sunday, October 18, 2020, 7 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Sign up here to get an alert for the live broadcast or join the event on Facebook Live here.

Critical questions and concerns emerge as the International Criminal Court at The Hague nears its final decision on whether to launch a criminal investigation into Israel for alleged war crimes violations.

The ICC supposedly exists to provide a forum in which nations and individuals can bring the world’s worst human rights violators to justice. Unfortunately, the court has not lived up to this high purpose.

Almost as soon as the ICC opened its doors in 2003, enemies of Israel and the United States have used the court as a politicized weapon to resolve disputes through prosecution while harassing political and military leaders.

The court’s chief prosecutor has opened investigations targeting Israel and the United States, even though both countries are not ICC members and boast their own independent and competent judicial systems.

Why is the ICC so preoccupied with Israel?

Does the court pose a real threat to the Jewish state and its leadership?

What are the implications of a criminal investigation into Israel for other democracies?

How should Israel and the US respond to the prospect of foreign nations arresting their citizens and extraditing them to the ICC for trial?

Join with Shurat HaDin and a panel of legal experts for a fascinating webinar on the potential threat of an ICC war crimes investigation into Israel.

List of participants:

  • Joseph Lieberman | Former US senator from Connecticut
  • Luis Moreno Ocampo | Former chief prosecutor of the ICC
  • Danny Danon | Israeli ambassador to Australia and former Israeli permanent representative to the UN
  • Nitsana Darshan-Leitner | Attorney-at-law & president of Shurat HaDin

Attention Attorneys! Fill out this Google form https://forms.gle/3ZENdqtunSG1vsu6A to sign up for 1 FREE CLE CREDIT HOUR. We will email you a certificate of completion for your attendance at this online conference.

We apologize that we cannot offer CLE credit in the Commonwealths of Pennsylvania and Virginia or the State of Kansas.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
