The IHRA Definition: 11 Examples, 11 Stories

Date and time: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 1 to 2:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

This hour and a half long program will be livestreamed on YouTube, CAM’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages. No registration is required.

The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) invites you to join us on Wednesday, September 16th at 1:00 pm EDT for a live studio event, “The IHRA Definition of Anti-Semitism: Eleven Examples, Eleven Stories.”

This one-of-a-kind program features the eleven unique examples of modern anti-Semitism under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition alongside eleven corresponding real stories shared by victims of anti-Semitism, bringing the IHRA definition to life.

Distinguished international diplomatic speakers Include:

Ambassador Michaela Küchler, Chair of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

Elan S. Carr, US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism

Dr. Felix Klein, Federal Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight Against Anti-Semitism

Lord Eric Pickles, United Kingdom Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues

Ahmed Shaheed, UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief

The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) and our coalition have all endorsed the definition, however, many government, media, social media, and civic leaders are not yet familiar with this powerful tool to assess hatred towards Jews and maintain accountability.

Our reporting shows that anti-Semitism is manifesting in drastically different ways, with the primary culprits changing from country to country. As global chaos fuels a rise in anti-Semitism, working from a universal definition is critical in order to effectively combat threats from across the ideological spectrum.

There has never been a more critical time to encourage governments and civic institutions to adopt and implement the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. In order to defeat anti-Semitism, we must define it.

Through this international forum, learn how you can be a part of the solution by helping scale the impact of the IHRA definition in your community.