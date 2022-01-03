Starts on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 7:00 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

The International Diplomacy Initiative presenting: “The Iran Nuclear Deal: An Updated Perspective” by Dr. Ori Goldberg!

The seventh round of talks in Vienna to restore the Iran Nuclear Deal (formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) has ended and while it appears progress was made; the negotiating world powers are not close to an agreement. With the clock slowly running, out the way forward towards the drafting of a revised version of the JCPOA is becoming more and more blurred. With changes in leadership among the world’s leading nations, ongoing friction between Tehran and Washington, a new period of escalating uncertainty approaches.

Join us on January 4th for The International Diplomacy Initiative’s first Online Global Event of 2022: The Iran Nuclear Deal: An Updated Perspective w/ guest speaker Dr. Ori Goldberg

Dr. Goldberg is an expert on the study of modern Iran and Shi’i revolutionary movements. Over the last several years, Dr. Goldberg has begun a broad, comparative study of the relationship between faith and political behavior in the Middle East and the world. Dr. Goldberg has lectured and spoken in a broad variety of academic institutions, from Tsinghua University in Beijing to the University of Oslo in Norway. Dr. Goldberg serves as a regular consultant to Israel’s government and defense establishment, including organizations such as the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the IDF.

The International Diplomacy Initiative (IDI) is an international, student-run nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing diplomacy throughout the world. Engaging students and practitioners with real-world diplomatic experience through lectures and other events, IDI seeks to provide the next generation of diplomats with the skills needed to enact global change.

The Initiative cooperates with embassies, multilateral organizations, NGOs, and more to engage young people in Israel and around the world.

