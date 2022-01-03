The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

The Iran Nuclear Deal: An Updated Perspective
Mideast Streets
Iran Nuclear Deal

The Iran Nuclear Deal: An Updated Perspective

The Media Line Staff
01/03/2022

Starts on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 7:00 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The International Diplomacy Initiative presenting: “The Iran Nuclear Deal: An Updated Perspective” by Dr. Ori Goldberg!

About this event

The seventh round of talks in Vienna to restore the Iran Nuclear Deal (formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) has ended and while it appears progress was made; the negotiating world powers are not close to an agreement. With the clock slowly running, out the way forward towards the drafting of a revised version of the JCPOA is becoming more and more blurred. With changes in leadership among the world’s leading nations, ongoing friction between Tehran and Washington, a new period of escalating uncertainty approaches.

Join us on January 4th for The International Diplomacy Initiative’s first Online Global Event of 2022: The Iran Nuclear Deal: An Updated Perspective w/ guest speaker Dr. Ori Goldberg

Dr. Goldberg is an expert on the study of modern Iran and Shi’i revolutionary movements. Over the last several years, Dr. Goldberg has begun a broad, comparative study of the relationship between faith and political behavior in the Middle East and the world. Dr. Goldberg has lectured and spoken in a broad variety of academic institutions, from Tsinghua University in Beijing to the University of Oslo in Norway. Dr. Goldberg serves as a regular consultant to Israel’s government and defense establishment, including organizations such as the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the IDF.

The International Diplomacy Initiative (IDI) is an international, student-run nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing diplomacy throughout the world. Engaging students and practitioners with real-world diplomatic experience through lectures and other events, IDI seeks to provide the next generation of diplomats with the skills needed to enact global change.

The Initiative cooperates with embassies, multilateral organizations, NGOs, and more to engage young people in Israel and around the world.

Further info about the IDI you can find in our website

Interested to get involved in the IDI? please click here

