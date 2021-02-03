This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Israel/Palestine Campus Debate
Mideast Streets
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
debate

The Israel/Palestine Campus Debate

The Media Line Staff
02/03/2021

Fri, Feb 5, 2021, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register here.

A conversation featuring three experts on one of the most contentious issues on college and university campuses in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Student discussions about the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, both inside and outside the classroom, can often be heated and acrimonious. Divestment resolutions proposed by supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel have generated intense controversy and bitter divisions among students, and fuelled concerns that campuses are becoming hotbeds of anti-Israel sentiment and even antisemitism.

Join us for a conversation featuring three experts: Kenneth S. Stern (author of The Conflict Over the Conflict: The Israel/Palestine Campus Debate), Miriam Elman (executive director of the Academic Engagement Network), and Dov Waxman (The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair of Israel Studies at UCLA).

Sponsored by the UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies.

RSVP here: https://ucla.in/2Ma5IBk

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.