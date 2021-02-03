Fri, Feb 5, 2021, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

A conversation featuring three experts on one of the most contentious issues on college and university campuses in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Student discussions about the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, both inside and outside the classroom, can often be heated and acrimonious. Divestment resolutions proposed by supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel have generated intense controversy and bitter divisions among students, and fuelled concerns that campuses are becoming hotbeds of anti-Israel sentiment and even antisemitism.

Join us for a conversation featuring three experts: Kenneth S. Stern (author of The Conflict Over the Conflict: The Israel/Palestine Campus Debate), Miriam Elman (executive director of the Academic Engagement Network), and Dov Waxman (The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair of Israel Studies at UCLA).

Sponsored by the UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies.

