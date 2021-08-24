The Israeli-Palestinian Context | Unpacked

Tue, Aug 24, 2021 7:00 PM - 7:45 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Ariel Nishli’s web docuseries discusses the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, addressing Zionism, history, displacement, and progressivism.

Filmmaker Ariel Nishli spent a year producing a comprehensive six-part documentary series about the Israeli-Palestinian context, releasing the final episode one week before clashes in Jerusalem that led to violence this past spring.

Now available online, the series tries to tackle crucial and controversial questions regarding Israel’s status, its relationships with Arab-Palestinians and what it means to be a Zionist today.

Join him in conversation with Rabbi Cheryl Peretz to discuss the project and some of its conclusions.

