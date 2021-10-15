Americans need to understand the Middle East
At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

The Israeli-Palestinian Symposium
Mideast Streets
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian Symposium

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2021

Starts on Sun, Oct 17, 2021 12:00 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($36 – $125) here.

Sponsored by the Adult Education and Israel Committees of Temple Rodef Shalom

About this event

The Israeli/Palestinian Dilemma: Moving Beyond Who’s Right and Who’s Wrong will take place on three consecutive Sundays on October 17, 24, and 31, 2021 beginning at 12:00 PM Eastern time.

Over the course of these three Sundays, you will:

  • Broaden your understanding of the historical narratives that motivate all sides.
  • Learn from leading experts in the field.
  • Hear stories from people living in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank caught in a generations-long struggle.
  • Learn more about people and organizations successfully working to bring Israelis and Palestinians together to effect change.
  • Enjoy performances from artists using culture to bridge the gap.

Choose from two registration options:

  1. Virtual Ticket: Allows registrants to watch the entire program on our Accelevents virtual platform – speakers live, recorded speakers’ remarks, and access to the Resource Library 24/7 for 30 days.

OR

  1. Combination Ticket: Includes not only all of the above, but also the opportunity to hear most speakers live and in person at Temple Rodef Shalom on all three Sundays and meet and interact with them during breaks. For the very few sessions where speakers are unable to present in the Sanctuary, screens will be set up in the Temple to view their presentations. Also, light refreshments will be provided during breaks. The additional fee covers our added security, tech and refreshment costs.

COVID and Safety Precautions for In-Person Attendees.

TRS COVID rules require that that all individuals attending the Symposium be fully vaccinated and wear masks at all times while in the temple. Combination Ticket holders will receive additional information in their confirmation email.

Please bring your photo ID and print and bring your in-person registration ticket.

Payment of the in-person fee constitutes acceptance of these health and safety rules.

Please note these tickets are non-refundable.

