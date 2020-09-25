The Israeli Security Concept, Module 2: Field Threat Assessments

Date and time: Sunday, September 27, 2020, 1 to 5 pm Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($60.00+$3.54 fee) here.

Learn How to Detect and Validate Attack Related Behavior Prior to the Assault Occurring

Course Description

The Israeli Security Concept is designed to prevent acts of mass violence from occurring by teaching security practitioners to identify potential attack planning in the early stages. Field Threat Assessments is the second (and final) module in this behavioral threat detection training program. Participants will learn how to evaluate identified behavior detected during the observation process. Course topics include:

Developing Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) protocols

The process of interrupting the attack cycle

Non-verbal communication and body language

Conducting security interviews

Determining access to protected environments

Attendance

This is a Virtual Instructor- Led Training (VILT) session. Once you complete your purchase, you will receive a link that will provide access to this training.

Requirements

Successful completion of The Israeli Security Concept, Module 1: Threat Detection

Instructor

Michael Mann, CPP®, PSP®, CDEP has gained valuable experience in conducting anti-terrorism and physical protection operations for three decades. Michael conducted anti-terrorism operations in the United States and Central America while serving as a member of the United States Marine Corps Fleet-Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST); and he conducted law enforcement operations in support of combating anti-Semite and other violent groups while serving in criminal intelligence with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Michael also has extensive experience in designing and managing physical security and anti-terrorism programs for critical infrastructure including the chemical sector; emergency services sector; and the nuclear reactors, materials, and waste sector.

Michael has Master of Science (MS) in Security and Risk Management; a Certificate in Terrorism Studies from the Centre for the Study of Terrorism and Political Violence, University of St. Andrews; and he studied combating terrorism, to include behavioral pattern recognition at Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel. Michael is a subject matter expert in conducting threat assessments and risk analysis, and he is a certified to train and develop threat assessment teams.