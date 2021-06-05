The Jerusalem Declaration: Scholars Respond to Antisemitism

Tue, Jun 8, 2021 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

A Declaration by 200+ Scholars on Fighting Antisemitism without Curtailing Free Speech.

The definition of antisemitism according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance has been widely adopted. It has also been criticized by some for being overly broad in its use and because it might have the potential to censor legitimate criticism of Israel. In 2021, a group of two hundred scholars released the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism as a corrective to what they believe are flaws in the IHRA definition. Given the recent eruption of antisemitism in the wake of conflict in the Middle East, the root causes of hatred against Jews are an even more urgent issue.

Join the scholars behind the declaration, professors Elissa Bemporad and Derek Penslar, in conversation with AJU’s Prof. Michael Berenbaum, to discuss this global endeavor and its resonance.