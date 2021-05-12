Fri, May 14, 2021 4:00 PM - Sun, May 16, 2021 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0 – $36) here.

The Jewish People of Color National (Virtual) Shabbaton 2021 (Register by April 18 to receive a JOC Mishpacha Project Shabbat Care Parcel)

About this event

The National JOC Shabbaton brings together individuals, communities, and Jewish institutions to create a gathering place for Jewish People of Color and our families/allies/accomplices. The weekend program is designed to be communal, inclusive, expansive, and welcoming space for Jews of Color across geographic, religious/spiritual, and denominational paths.

(Register by April 18 to receive a JOC Mishpacha Project Shabbat Care Parcel)

Scholarships are available. Please contact JOCMishpacha@gmail.com for scholarship information.

The JOC Shabbaton and all JOC Mishpacha Project programs are made possible by the generous donations of the JOC Initiative, The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, and the UJA-Federation of New York. Thank you!