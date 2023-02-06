The Jews of Egypt: From the Bible to the Golden Age and the Abraham Accords

Wed, Feb 8, 2023, 9:00 PM – Thu, Feb 9, 2023, 10:30 PM Central European Time (UTC+1)

Tickets ($18) here.

The Jewish Community in Egypt is as old as the Jewish tradition itself. We will follow the Jewish presence from the time of the Bible through until its Golden Age, from around 1870 until the Suez Crisis in 1956. We will see how the tides changed for the community with the growth of Egyptian nationalism and the establishment of modern Israel. We will end by taking a look at the reality today, at the Jews, the synagogues and cemeteries that remain, and what efforts are being made to preserve this important part of Jewish and Egyptian history.

With your contribution you will also be donating to Sephardi Voices, an organization founded with the mission to record and capture the experiences of the Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews from the Middle East, North Africa and Iran who settled in the UK.

About Louise

Louise Arwas is originally from grey and rainy London. Her father, grandparents and great-grandparents were all born in Egypt, and despite their traumatic expulsion and exile in 1956, she grew up on stories of the glorious days of Egyptian Jewry. In 2018 she returned to Egypt with her father, and ever since, has immersed herself in learning more about this somewhat forgotten period of Jewish history.

She is involved in several related education projects, including organizing an upcoming heritage tour to Cairo and Alexandria with former community members who will share their personal stories. Louise works in marketing and now lives with her family in sunny Israel.