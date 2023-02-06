Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Jews of Egypt: From the Bible to the Golden Age and the Abraham Accords
Mideast Streets
Jewish Diaspora
Egypt
virtual tour

The Jews of Egypt: From the Bible to the Golden Age and the Abraham Accords

The Media Line Staff
02/06/2023

Wed, Feb 8, 2023, 9:00 PM – Thu, Feb 9, 2023, 10:30 PM Central European Time (UTC+1)

Tickets ($18) here.

The Jewish Community in Egypt is as old as the Jewish tradition itself. We will follow the Jewish presence from the time of the Bible through until its Golden Age, from around 1870 until the Suez Crisis in 1956. We will see how the tides changed for the community with the growth of Egyptian nationalism and the establishment of modern Israel. We will end by taking a look at the reality today, at the Jews, the synagogues and cemeteries that remain, and what efforts are being made to preserve this important part of Jewish and Egyptian history.

With your contribution you will also be donating to Sephardi Voices, an organization founded with the mission to record and capture the experiences of the Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews from the Middle East, North Africa and Iran who settled in the UK.

About Louise

Louise Arwas is originally from grey and rainy London. Her father, grandparents and great-grandparents were all born in Egypt, and despite their traumatic expulsion and exile in 1956, she grew up on stories of the glorious days of Egyptian Jewry. In 2018 she returned to Egypt with her father, and ever since, has immersed herself in learning more about this somewhat forgotten period of Jewish history.

She is involved in several related education projects, including organizing an upcoming heritage tour to Cairo and Alexandria with former community members who will share their personal stories. Louise works in marketing and now lives with her family in sunny Israel.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.