Tue, 14 Dec 2021 18:00 - 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join Rachel Pistol and Larissa Allwork, editors of The Jews, the Holocaust, and the Public: The Legacies of David Cesarani

Join David Herman in conversation with Rachel Pistol, King’s College London, and Larissa Allwork, University of Derby, editors of The Jews, the Holocaust, and the Public: The legacies of David Cesarani (Palgrave Macmillan, 2019).

David, Rachel and Larissa will discuss their memories of David Cesarani and his legacy, as well as discussing their research and why research into refugees and the Holocaust remains so important today.

Professor David Cesarani OBE was a leading British scholar and expert on Jewish history who helped to shape Holocaust research, remembrance and education in the UK and beyond. David contributed widely to the discipline of history and the practice of public history in the areas of Anglo-Jewish history, immigrants and minorities, and the history and public legacies of the Holocaust. He advised a number of institutions, NGOs and government bodies on Holocaust and post-Holocaust issues and was a key figure in both the establishment of Holocaust Memorial Day and the Holocaust Exhibition at the Imperial War Museum. He also acted as historical consultant on numerous radio and TV documentaries. David died in 2015 at the age of 58 and is sorely missed by the historical and Jewish communities.