The Joy of Jewish Dance

Date and time: April 16, 2020, 10 to 11 am Pacific Daylight Time

Chochmat HaLev members $9.00 + $1.48 Fee

Non-members $12.00 + $1.63 Fee

Turn your morning into dance. Discover the beauty and rejuvenating force of this ancient ecstatic dance as the moves of the ancestors are tailor-fit to each individual body and unique expression. Glorious Jewish World Beat and Middle East grooves are our soundtrack as the whole body gets a gentle invigorating stretch in warm-ups based on the shapes and deeper meanings of the Hebrew letters. Special time and care are taken to articulate vocabulary and gestures from the four genres of Jewish dance: Yemenite, hasidic, klezmer, and Israeli. But most of all, we experience how truly good it is to dance with others in a circle of joy. For ages 8 to 128. All backgrounds and experiences welcome!

Bruce Bierman is a versatile theater artist and arts educator with a passion for world culture, music and dance. Bruce returned to his own roots a decade ago to study Jewish ritual performance with an emphasis on Jewish dance and it’s original ecstatic sources. Bruce studied with some of the great Jewish dance masters including: Felix Fibich, Margalit Ovid, Steve Weintraub, Deborah Strauss and Dani Dassa. After graduating from UC Santa Cruz with a bachelor’s degree in theater arts, he performed and taught with the acclaimed Aman Folk Ensemble and is now one of the leading Yiddish dance masters on the West Coast. Bruce has served as artist-in-residence at Congregation Sherith Israel’s religious school since 2006 and is a member of the teaching faculty at the Stagebridge Theater Company in Oakland.