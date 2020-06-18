The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & the USA: Celebrating 75 Years

Date and time: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 7 to 9 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the USA: Celebrating 75 Years as Allies and Economic Partners in the Middle East.

Her Royal Highness Ambassador Reema Bandar Al Saud was appointed ambassador to the United States on February 23, 2019, by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz. She is the first woman in the country’s history to serve in the role of ambassador. She presented her credentials to President Donald Trump on July 8, 2019.

From 1983 to 2005, Princess Reema lived in Washington, DC, while her father Prince Bandar served as Saudi ambassador to the United States. She attended George Washington University where she graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in museum studies.

Princess Reema returned to Saudi Arabia, where she focused on private sector initiatives and the empowerment of women in the kingdom. In 2000, She co-founded Yibreen, a women’s gym. From 2007 until 2015, Princess Reema was the chief executive officer of Alfa International Company Limited – Harvey Nichols Riyadh, a multi-brand luxury retail company, where she collaborated with a leading female recruitment agency and commissioned a study on Obstacles for Women in the Workplace, which set the tone for female inclusion in retail, and resulted in opening the first workplace nursery in a retail store, enabling more women to work while caring for children. In 2013, she founded Alf Khair, a social enterprise aimed at elevating the professional capital of Saudi women through a curriculum developed to enable financial self-sufficiency.

In 2016, Princess Reema left the private sector to begin a career of public service as vice president of Women’s Affairs at the Saudi General Sports Authority where she developed policies and programs that benefited women and children throughout Saudi Arabia. After a successful year, she was promoted to deputy of development and planning in January 2018. In October 2018, she was also appointed president of the Mass Participation Federation, making her the first woman to lead a multi-sports federation in the kingdom, a role that she occupied until her appointment as Saudi ambassador to the United States.