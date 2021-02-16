Give the Gift of Trusted News!

The Kurds: A Century of Repression and Resistance: A Lewes Public Lecture
Mideast Streets
Kurds
Kurdish separatists

The Kurds: A Century of Repression and Resistance: A Lewes Public Lecture

The Media Line Staff
02/16/2021

Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 7:30 to 9 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

An expert history of the Kurdish people’s struggle for recognition.

About this Event

1920 marked the centenary of the Treaty of Sévres that stipulated the conditional establishment of an independent state of Kurdistan. A hundred years on Kurds still lack genuine and secure self-rule and continue their unequal struggle for liberation. In this talk, Kamran Matin reflects on the origins of the so-called ‘Kurdish question’ in the Middle East and on the complex and contradictory circumstances – domestic, regional and international – that have ensured its violent irresolution.

Kamran Matin is a senior lecturer in International Relations at Sussex University. His research focuses on international historical sociology, state-formation, nationalism, Marxism, and postcolonial critique with special reference to the Middle East, Iran and Kurdistan in particular. He is the author of Recasting Iranian Modernity: International Relations and Social Change (Rutledge, 2013), co-editor of Historical Sociology and World History: Uneven and Combined Development over the Longue Durée (Rowman & Littlefield, 2016), and numerous articles on Kurdish and Iranian politics in English, Persian and Kurdish. He is co-editor of Palgrave’s Minorities in West Asia and North Africa (MWANA) book series. He has contributed to major media outlets including Aljazeera, BBC, Deutsche Welle, and VOA.

