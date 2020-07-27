Donate
The Kurds: What Does The Future Hold?

The Media Line Staff
07/27/2020

Date and time: July 31, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Click here to join just before 1pm EDT.

By Phone: US: +16465588656,,84738268578#,,657307#,,#

You can also reply to Stacey Roman at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at +1 215-546-5406 ext. 113

Kurds have suffered recent setbacks: the central Iraqi government’s reacquisition of Kirkuk, the Turkish invasion of Syria, Erdoğan’s repression of the Kurds in Turkey, and similar repression in Iran. Despite these problems, Kurds also have grounds for hope. Demographic trends in Turkey, for example, strongly favor them. What does the future hold for the Kurds and what role does Washington have?

Diliman Abdulkader co-founded American Friends of Kurdistan, a Washington-based advocacy and education organization. He previously directed the Kurdistan Project at the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), a D.C. policy shop. His work has appeared in publications such as The Washington Examiner, The National Interest, and The Jerusalem Post. Mr. Abdulkader has an MA from American University. He was born in Kirkuk and spent seven years at a refugee camp in Syria.

