Starts on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 7:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

The Last Breath of Language

Join us for a salon-style evening of intimate dialogue on July 6 at 19:30 at Silo Café, Jerusalem about the language of experience and the experience of language.

In conversation with writers who speak and write polylingually, Liza Michaeli will invite a number of authors to meditate on a living reality which is, paradoxically, hardly sayable: the experiential dimension of the languages they speak and the significance of this for their literary work and living speech. Ariel Resnikoff, Gali-Dana Singer, Nekoda Singer, Lonnie Monka, and Liza Michaeli will speak about their experiences and also share their work, after which there will be a dialogue open to all.

About the MC:

Liza Michaeli is a writer, born in Jerusalem. She is earning her PhD in Rhetoric, with Designated Emphases in Critical Theory and Jewish Studies, at the University of California, Berkeley, where she works in music, psychoanalysis, pathophysiology, phenomenology, and Jewish ethics. Her writing has appeared at The Philosophical Salon and 3:am magazine.

About the featured writers:

Ariel Resnikoff is a poet, scholar, translator, editor and educator.

Nekoda Singer is an Israeli artist and writer who writes in Russian and Hebrew.

Gali-Dana Singer is a Russian and Hebrew poet, photographer, artist, and translator, born in Leningrad.

Lonnie Monka is a poet, writer, and aspiring academic.

Jerusalism

Tickets — Voluntary Donation

The event is free, though we ask those who have the means to please donate an amount of your choice. Event attendees do not need to order or bring tickets for this event. The ticket option (above) is simply a means to support Jerusalism. The proceeds will go to Jerusalism to support their ongoing literary efforts.