Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Last Breath of Language
Mideast Streets
language
Literature
Israel
Jerusalem

The Last Breath of Language

The Media Line Staff
07/02/2021

Starts on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 7:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

The Last Breath of Language

About this event

Join us for a salon-style evening of intimate dialogue on July 6 at 19:30 at Silo Café, Jerusalem about the language of experience and the experience of language.

In conversation with writers who speak and write polylingually, Liza Michaeli will invite a number of authors to meditate on a living reality which is, paradoxically, hardly sayable: the experiential dimension of the languages they speak and the significance of this for their literary work and living speech. Ariel Resnikoff, Gali-Dana Singer, Nekoda Singer, Lonnie Monka, and Liza Michaeli will speak about their experiences and also share their work, after which there will be a dialogue open to all.

About the MC:

Liza Michaeli is a writer, born in Jerusalem. She is earning her PhD in Rhetoric, with Designated Emphases in Critical Theory and Jewish Studies, at the University of California, Berkeley, where she works in music, psychoanalysis, pathophysiology, phenomenology, and Jewish ethics. Her writing has appeared at The Philosophical Salon and 3:am magazine.

About the featured writers:

Ariel Resnikoff is a poet, scholar, translator, editor and educator.

Nekoda Singer is an Israeli artist and writer who writes in Russian and Hebrew.

Gali-Dana Singer is a Russian and Hebrew poet, photographer, artist, and translator, born in Leningrad.

Lonnie Monka is a poet, writer, and aspiring academic.

More on each of the featured writers coming soon! Follow the Facebook event discussion section for more on the writers.

Jerusalism

Jerusalism is an initiative to promote Israeli litearture in English. Event info is regularly updated through the Jerusalism Facebook Page and on the Jerusalism website. Please visit the Jerusalism Patreon Page and consider contributing to our grassroots literary efforts. We have some big plans for future programming, and together we can make them happen! To receive regular updates about Jerusalism events, please join the Jerusalism mailing list.

Tickets — Voluntary Donation

The event is free, though we ask those who have the means to please donate an amount of your choice. Event attendees do not need to order or bring tickets for this event. The ticket option (above) is simply a means to support Jerusalism. The proceeds will go to Jerusalism to support their ongoing literary efforts.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.