The Legacy of ’36 with Antony Lishak

Starts on Tue, 10 Aug 2021 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Antony Lishak of Learning from the Righteous discusses his new documentary, THE LEGACY OF ’36, with Alex Maws from the Association of Jewish Refugees

About this event

Antony Lishak, CEO of Holocaust Education Charity Learning from the Righteous discusses his new documentary, THE LEGACY OF ’36 with Alex Maws, Head of Educational Grants and Projects at the AJR, followed by a Q & A about the issues raised.

The film will be available to watch online for two weeks prior to the event, via a link sent through Eventbrite.

In the context of the chaos, carnage and turmoil of Nazism, what happened 85 years ago in Berlin is no more than a footnote – but one which has left an indelible footprint on our perception of those times. THE LEGACY OF ’36 examines the profound effect “Hitler’s Olympics” had on competitors and organisers as well as the entire Olympic movement. Why were the Nazis so successful in duping world opinion? How were they able to erase the traces of three years of antisemitism? What can be learnt today from exploring the impact of what was the first truly global, mass media, act of state-sponsored propaganda?

Antony’s Chanukah Lights In The Darkness video series was recognised as HIGHLY COMMENDED in the prestigious Sandford St Martins 2021 Trustees Awards for broadcasting content made in response to the COVID -19 pandemic.