The Life, Books & Legacy of Ibn Hajar Al-Asqalani

Join us as we look into the life of one of the most influential scholars of Islamic history.

Instructor: Shaykh Mahfuj Ahmed

Topics to be discussed:

Ibn Hajar Asqalani’s short biography

How did he get into writing and when

Number of books that he authored

The unique style of Ibn Hajar Asqalani in his books

Why Ibn Hajar Asqalani’s books are so appreciated widely

Ibn Hajar and Hanafi scholars

The chronological order of his books

The books of Ibn Hajar that he was pleased with in his final days

Lessons that we learn from Ibn Hajar

Instructor’s biography:

Mahfuj Ahmed completed his Alimiyah in Jamia Madani Angura Madrasah in Sylhet, Bangladesh in 2012, where then he taught different subjects for three years. He had then moved to London and has been serving as an Imam at Jamia Darus Sunnah Mosque and as a lecturer of Hadith at Madani Madrasah, London.

Additionally, he has authored a number of books in Bengali and Arabic and edited some Arabic manuscripts which have been published from Jordan and Beirut.

Recently his work on Ibn Hajar Asqalani’s books has been published by Dar Al-Rayaheen in Beirut.

Mahfuj Ahmed’s main interest is in Hadith and the scholars of Hadith. He also has received Ijazah from different Hadith scholars and met some world-renowned Shuyukh, such as Shaykh Muhammad Awwama, Dr. Bashar Awad Ma’ruf, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani.