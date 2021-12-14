This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Long Game: A conversation with Ibtihaj Muhammad on activism and sports
Mideast Streets
Activism
Sports
Doha
Qatar

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2021

Thu, Dec 16, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Multaqa Building “Student Center” Ballroom , Education City | Multaqa Building “Student Center”, الريان, Doha, Qatar

View Map

The Long Game: A conversation with Ibtihaj Muhammad on activism and sports from Doha Debates.

About this event

Join Olympian, activist and entrepreneur Ibtihaj Muhammad to discuss overcoming barriers for women and girls in sport and the power athletes have to change the world for the better. Her latest podcast, The Long Game from Doha Debates, highlights stories of courage and conviction on and off the field. This conversation will be moderated by Nicky Crosby, Presenter, beIN SPORTS.

On The Long Game, we highlight stories of courage and conviction on and off the field. From athletes who are breaking barriers for women and girls to a Syrian refugee swimmer who overcame the odds to compete at the Paralympics, The Long Game examines the power of sport to change the world for the better.

The Long Game, a co-production with Foreign Policy, is hosted by Olympic medalist and trailblazer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who takes you around the globe to meet athletes fighting for change.

Follow and listen wherever you get your podcasts: dohadebates.com/the-long-game.

Ibtihaj Muhammad is an entrepreneur, activist, speaker and Olympic medalist in fencing. In 2016, Ibtihaj became the first American woman to compete in the Olympics in hijab. Ibtihaj was a three-time All American at Duke University, where she graduated with a dual major in international relations and African studies. In 2014, Ibtihaj launched her own clothing company, Louella, which aims to bring modest, fashionable and affordable clothing to the United States market. In 2017, Mattel announced its first hijabi Barbie, modeled in Ibtihaj’s likeness, as part of Barbie’s “Shero” line of dolls, and became available for purchase in July 2018. Ibtihaj has published two books, a memoir titled PROUD: My Fight for an Unlikely American Dream, and a children’s book called The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family, which became a New York Times bestseller.

